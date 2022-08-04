Samantha unhappy with Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam's final output? Makers react rumours

Samantha's next project, a mythological film Shaakuntalam is one of the most anticipated in Tollywood. The film features her in a cherubic avatar that has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Although, the shoot of the film was wrapped long ago, makers have not shared any updates for a very long time. This has resulted in reports that Samantha is satisfied with over all product of the film.

There have been rumours that Samantha is unhappy with the final output. However, the producer of the film, Neelima Guna reacted to the rumours and has also posted an update on the film. has also issued an update about the film's status.. She shared on Twitter that Shakuntalam is in the post-production stage.

Neelima's note read, This is to all the fans who've been tweeting asking for updates on Shakuntalam. The post-production work is going on at a brisk pace, the challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision as we prepare to give you a good quality product. Hence the time. At this crucial juncture, the team deserves your support and understanding, which I'm sure you will shower on us! We will put out more content and updates as and when we can. Thank you for your love."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer mythological drama Shaakuntalam which is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Music is composed by Mani Sharma.

