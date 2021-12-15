Samantha ups the boho quotient in a multi coloured Ikat print dress & it's all you need for your next brunch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again turns enough heads with her another noteworthy look in Ikat print easy-breezy dress by Saaksha & Kinni. The stunner picked this flowy multi-coloured piece which she accessorised with mini gold hoops and chain gold neckpiece. She let her outfit do all the talking and decided to keep her look as simple as she couple.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Sam completed her boho outfit look with hair tied in a ponytail, loads of highlighter, mascara and natural lip colour. She is not ruling the hearts of her fans with powerful onscreen presence and unconventional roles but equally, she makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward.

Samantha is a true fashionista, who grabs all the attention with her style statement. She is a style queen and has proved it yet again.

Meanwhile, Sam is unwell due to a lot of travelling and is taking rest at home. "Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 is healthy. She is taking rest at her home after undergoing a test at AIG Hospital due to a slight cough yesterday. Do not believe any rumours or social media gossips," Samantha's manager told the media.

This clarification from Samantha's team came as a big relief for the fans who are now wishing her a speedy recovery.