Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda clicked at Hyderabad airport as they return after wrapping up Kushi shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked on Thursday late at night at Hyderabad airport. She is back in the city after wrapping up the last schedule of her upcoming film Kushi. The actress finished all her commitments including Citadel, Kushi and will reportedly take a break from work due to her health. It is said that she will be taking a break for six months from work.

Samantha didn't pose for the paparazzi as she got clicked at the airport. The actress wore casual attire in denim jeans, a white tee paired up with a black coat. She left her tresses and covered her face with a matching cap on her head. The Shaakuntalam actress made an exit from the airport and walked to her car steadily.

Samantha wraps up work commitments as she's set to take sabbatical

Samantha to jet off to US for treatment

Samantha apparently has decided to take a break from work to focus on her health and seek additional treatment for her autoimmune condition Myositis. She will reportedly fly to the United States very soon for the treatment of Myositis. The Oh Baby actress had earlier revealed that every day she wakes up with pins and needles in her eyes. On a daily weekly basis, she takes IVIG injections, heavy antibiotics, and more for her Myositis treatment.

About Kushi

Meanwhile, coming back to Kushi, it is directed by Shiva Nirvana and stars Vijay Deverakonda opposite Samantha. The duo earlier collaborated together for the Telugu film Mahanati. However, this is their first full-fledged film and fans are super excited to watch the new pair on the screen. They have already managed to captivate the audiences with their chemistry and bond.

The film revolves around an unconventional love story and Samantha will be reportedly seen as a married woman. The story is set between two people who lead lives in completely different worlds. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled to release on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

