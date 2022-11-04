Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi pushed, Ajith Kumar dubs for Thunivu: South Newswrap, November 4

The South film fraternity keeps the fans on their toes with its daily exciting updates and today is no different. On November 4 as well, a lot of headlines were made in the world of the South cinema. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi being pushed to the next year, to Ajith Kumar commencing dubbing for Thunivu, to Thalaivar 170 muhurat puja happening tomorrow, a lot took place today. In order to keep you up to date with the latest buzz from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major buzz of the day.

Kushi pushed to next year It seems like movie buffs will have a wait a little longer to witness Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverekonda's highly awaited romantic entertainer, Kushi on the big screens. Billed to be a fun love story, the film was initially scheduled to release by December this year. Now, the release of the movie has been pushed to the next year. In a recent interview with News18, Vijay Deverakonda confirmed the news saying, “We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now." Ajith Kumar dubs for Thunivu Ajith Kumar will next grace the big screens with the much-discussed action entertainer Thunivu. As the work on the film moves on at a brisk pace, the actor has started dubbing for the movie. The leading lady of the drama, Manju Warrier dropped a glimpse of the dubbing session on Instagram. She posted a picture in the story section in which Ajith Kumar can be seen with headphones and mice in the studio. Helmed by Valimai director H Vinoth, Boney Kapoor is backing the project. Besides Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran are also playing prominent roles in the movie, along with the rest. Thunivu is slated to hit the silver screens by January 2023 during Pongal.

Thalaivar 170 muhurat puja tomorrow After waiting for almost a year, Rajinikanth fans are in for a treat. The superstar is currently filming for Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer and the shooting of the drama is moving steadily. Adding to the excitement, Thalaiva has further signed up for a two-movie deal with the Ponniyin Selvan-I makers. Now, the latest buzz surrounding the projects is that the mahurat pooja for Thalaivar 170 will take place tomorrow. As was reported earlier, the movie will be directed by Don fame filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthy. The untitled drama is believed to be a commercial entertainer just like Rajinikanth's 2007 drama, Sivaji: The Boss. Aravind Swamy and Vadivelu, who are expected to play significant roles in the film will be reuniting with Rajinikanth after 31 years and 14 years respectively. Kalyani Priyadarshan will also be essaying a crucial role in Thalaivar 170. Sukumar joins forces with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal Pushpa director Sukumar has collaborated with Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for The Kashmir Files, and producer Abhishek Agarwal for a new and exciting project. The trio also got together to discuss the project recently. However, the three are tight-lipped about any details of the movie at the moment. Sharing a picture of the historic meeting, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, “Uniting India with cinema. Details soon. Guess? Sukumar (Director, #Pushpa) + Abhishek Agrawal (Producer, #TheKashmirFiles) + Yours Truly (#TheKashmirFiles)." It would be exciting to see who ends up directing this new venture. Abhishek Agarwal and Vivek Agnihotri have proved to be a bankable duo in the past after their massive blockbuster, The Kashmir Files. They have again joined forces for two more projects. Although the film created a lot of stir among certain sections of society, it received a lot of critical acclaim. In the meantime, Sukumar is also working on the second installment of the Pushpa franchise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.