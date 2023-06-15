Samantha visits church and recalls a year of Myositis; Pens a note about battles and failures

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and penned an emotional yet empowering note about her one-year journey of being diagnosed with Myositis. She visited the church in Siberia and prayed to Jesus for giving her strength and peace. The actress recalled her one year of Myositis, along with professional failures, battles and letting go in life.

Samantha, who is currently in Siberia for the shoot of Citadel, posted pictures and videos from the Church of Saint Sava and wrote, "It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts.

She not only spoke about her health taking a turn but also spoke about facing professional failure and the lessons these changes have taught her. The actress added, "A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace. A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me. There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking."

Fans and friends send love

As soon as she dropped the post on Instagram, fans and friends showered her love. Several celebs and co-peers from the industry like Raashii Khanna, Athiya Shetty, Neeraja Kona, and Pragya Jaiswal sent her love and strength.

Last year in November, Samantha took to Instagram and revealed that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. Ever since then, the actress has been working on strength in the gym, taking injections and maintaining a diet. She also clarified that her disease is not life-threatening.





