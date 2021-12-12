Samantha visits Tirumala temple to seek blessings; Keeps it comfy in a purple kaftan dress; PIC INSIDE

Samantha recently visited Tirumala temple and a picture of her posing for a selfie with a priest has surfaced on social media. One can see, Sam is looking pretty as always in a kaftan dress. The South beauty is a regular visitor to Tirumala temple, maybe she takes some time out for solace.

Meanwhile, Sam is grabbing all the attention on her first dance number. Samantha recently left us fans stunned with her killer avatar in Pushpa's dance number, Oo Antava. The song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan and has lyrics by Chandrabose. The Oh Baby actress will be sharing the screen with Allu Arjun in the special dance number for Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, check out her latest picture below:

Our @Samanthaprabhu2 at Tirumala Temple



I Just Pray That God Gives Her Complete strength & Happiness in her life #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha pic.twitter.com/ZdCoA00uhS — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 11, 2021

Also Read: Samantha being pampered by pet Sasha in THIS cute video is all about true love

Meanwhile, Sam is clearly toughing heights professionally as she signs a Hollywood project titled, Arrangements of Love. Directed by Philip John, the movie is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Timeri N Murari. Sam will essay a strong-minded Tamil woman, running a detective agency.

Besides, she has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and Shaakuntalam by director Gunasekhar.