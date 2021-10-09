Samantha wanted to wrap up Shaakuntalam fast as she planned to start family: Neelima Guna on abortion rumours

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways as wife and husband after almost 4 years of marriage. However, the reason for their separation is not known. Yesterday, the actress issued a statement and slammed the rumours of abortion, affairs, not wanting children as a factor for her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Now, her next film Shaakuntalam producer Neelima Guna has come in support of Samantha and revealed major things.

Speaking to Hyderabad Times, Neelima Guna called off abortions rumours and said, “When my father, director Gunasekhar garu approached Samantha last year for Shaakunthalam, she loved the story and was excited. But, she told us shooting must be wrapped up by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya.”

The producer even states that she was apprehensive to say yes to the role as she was worried it would take up too much time. “She wanted to be a mother; she told us that was her priority. Period films take time and she was really apprehensive to say yes. But we assured that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on-board as soon as she heard this,” says Neelima, adding, “She wanted to plan a family, take a break and look after her children. We didn’t take a break through the schedules because we wanted to accommodate her request.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation recently on their respective social media handles. They have parted ways amicably and continued to maintain that their decade-long friendship will be cherished.