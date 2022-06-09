Samantha wishes beautiful couple Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan on their wedding: Have a blessed married life
Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a heartfelt wish for the beautiful couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on their wedding. Taking to Instagram, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhaal actress wrote, "Wishing the beautiful couple a blessed married life."
Check out the post below:
Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
