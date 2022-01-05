Samantha wishes Deepika Padukone with a lovely birthday note; Calls her gorgeous inside and out
It is Deepika Padukone’s birthday today and wishing the star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a special post for the Birthday girl on Instagram, She wrote, “May you have such an incredible birthday that everyday afterwards starts and ends with love and peace of mind
Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
