Samantha wishes Deepika Padukone with a lovely birthday note; Calls her gorgeous inside and out

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 05, 2022 11:46 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
Samantha wishes Deepika with a lovely birthday note
Samantha wishes Deepika Padukone with a lovely birthday note; Calls her gorgeous inside and out
Advertisement

It is Deepika Padukone’s birthday today and wishing the star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a special post for the Birthday girl on Instagram, She wrote, “May you have such an incredible birthday that everyday afterwards starts and ends with love and peace of mind

Check out the post below:

birthday.jpg

Also Read: NBK107: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as 'Jayamma' joins Nandamuri Balakrishna-Gopichand Malineni's movie

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!