Samantha wishes director Nag Ashwin; Shares an interesting trivia with the Project K director

Samantha Prabhu took to her Instagram story to wish a very happy birthday to the director Nag Aswhin. The duo has worked together on the biopic “Mahanati,” where Samantha played a central character. They have been good friends ever since and she has also wished the director on his birthday in the past. Nag Ashwin made his film debut with “Yevade Subramanyam” in the year 2015 but was widely recognized for his work in capturing the period details in “Mahanati,”. The director is currently working on “Project K”, which is one of the biggest, most expensive Pan-Indian superhero films in production, which will see him pair with Prabhas for the very first time. Nag Ashwin is considered to be one of the most noteworthy filmmakers in the new wave of Telugu cinema, who has a keen eye for the artistic and commercial aspects of filmmaking. Industry friends and colleagues have been wishing the filmmaker his special day but Samantha’s wish is going viral now as the two of them share something in common, which she mentions in the post.



Samantha and Nag Ashwin share the same zodiac sign

Samantha, took to her Instagram story to note, “Happy birthday genius @nagashwin.. #taureansarethebest” which is the common element between the duo. Incidentally, Samantha and Nag Ashwin share the same birth star “Taurus”, which is based in the month of April. This was interesting trivia, which was unknown to fans of the actress and the post has been received with love on social media. The actress was last seen in the period romance “Shaakuntalam”, which is one of the biggest films in her career to date. The film based on the classic Kaalidasa play of the same name has not been doing well at the box office and has also got a cold shoulder from critics. The actress is expected to make her comeback with “Kushi”, in which she appears alongside Vijay Devarkonda.

Upcoming Films

Nag Ashwin is currently shooting for “Project K”, which is an ambitious science fiction film that stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Deepika Padukone in the cast, which itself is a casting marvel from Indian films in recent times. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind blockbusters like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and many others. The tentatively titled “Project K” will have its music and score composed by Santhosh Narayanan while Djordje Stojiljkovic will crank the camera. The film is yet in its last leg of production and is expected to release by the end of this year once VFX works have been completed over eight months.

