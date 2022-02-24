Samantha wishes Nani on his 38th birthday; Keerthy Suresh pens a post for her Dasara co-star

Nani has turned 38 years old today and several fellow actors from the industry lend their best wishes to the actor on his special day. Samantha took to Instagram and shared a picture of Nani in his Shyam Singha Roy avatar. She wrote, “Wishing you all the success, happiness and love in the world. Happy birthday @nameisnani”.

Good Luck Sakhi star Keerthy Suresh also penned a special post for the birthday star. Sharing an adorable picture with Nani, the National award-winning actress wrote, “Happy birthday @nameisnani! Have an amazing year ahead! Cannot wait for our set fun to start again !”

Check out the posts below:

Nani and Keerthy Suresh will share screen space in debutant director Srikanth Odela’s upcoming venture Dasara. Financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner, the film was recently launched with a grand pooja ceremony. The shoot for the film is said to start soon.

Nani will also play an innocent brahmin in Vivek Athreya’s directorial Ante Sundaraniki. The filmmaker has previously made a name for himself with projects like Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. Backed by the prestigious production house, Mythri Movie Makers, the film will feature music scored by Vivek Sagar. Actress Nazriya Nazim will be making her Telugu debut with Ante Sundaraniki and Nadia, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in supporting roles in Nani’s next.