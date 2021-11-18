Samantha wishes Nayanthara on birthday with a powerful note; Look no less like soul sisters

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Nov 18, 2021
   
Samantha wishes Nayanthara on birthday
Samantha wishes Nayanthara on birthday with a powerful note; Look no less like soul sisters
Samantha has penned a sweet birthday note for Nayanthara alongside a couple of photos and they look no less than soul sisters. 

Sharing a few photos from Nayanthara's birthday bash, Sam wrote, 

"She came She saw

She dared

She dreamed

She performed and

she conquered !!

Happy birthday Nayan."

