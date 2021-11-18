Samantha wishes Nayanthara on birthday with a powerful note; Look no less like soul sisters
Samantha has penned a sweet birthday note for Nayanthara alongside a couple of photos and they look no less than soul sisters.
Sharing a few photos from Nayanthara's birthday bash, Sam wrote,
"She came She saw
She dared
She dreamed
She performed and
she conquered !!
Happy birthday Nayan."
