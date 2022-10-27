Yashoda Trailer OUT: Samantha as surrogate promises an action-packed and gritty thriller

Samantha will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Yashoda, which is a highly anticipated thriller. The much-awaited trailer of the film has been released in all South languages and Hindi. Playing a gritty pregnant role in this edge-of-the-set action thriller, Yashoda is helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and features Unni Mukundan in lead role.

The first pan-Indian film of Samantha, Yashoda's trailer has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Vijay Deverakonda released the trailer in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, Dulquer Salman in Malayalam, and Varun Dhawan in Hindi.

The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage, while the last dialogue explains it all.

Yashoda release date

Yashoda will hit the cinema halls next month, on November 11, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Samantha is set to make her first appearance in Hindi theaters with Yashoda.

Yashoda's plot is based on a true incident

In an exclusive chat with us, director duo Hari and Harish confirmed that the film is based on a true incident. "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes the plot."

Directed by duo Hari and Harish, the film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies and also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and playing pivotal roles.

Samantha's work front

Samantha's next project is a mythological film Shaakuntalam, which features her as princess Shakuntala. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie was announced to release on November 4, but got postponed. The makers announced that Shaakuntalam will now release in 3D so a new release date will be announced soon. She will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi, slated to hit the screens this December. This will be her second film with the Liger star after Mahanati (2018).