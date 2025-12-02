Samantha’s alleged Rs 1.5 crore ring is NOT ordinary; know the mystery designer behind it

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore sparked wide attention, especially for her unique wedding ring. The intimate Linga Bhairavi Vivaha ceremony took place in the morning, and the photos quickly went viral online. While Samantha impressed fans with her traditional red silk saree, minimal makeup, and elegant jewelry, it was her diamond ring that generated the biggest conversation.

Samantha’s rare lozenge-cut diamond ring stands out

India’s first celebrity jewelry expert Priyanshu Goel revealed in a video that Samantha’s ring featured a rare lozenge-cut diamond. He explained that “a lozenge-cut diamond is rare and it often comes with steps at the centre.” However, he pointed out that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ring was different, adding, “Samantha's ring was plain.”

Goel described the ring as one of the most unique pieces he had seen on any celebrity. He shared that the design included eight petals of portrait-cut diamonds and a 2K diamond at the centre. The ring also had “8 custom diamond petals,” making it a highly detailed and technically advanced piece.

According to Goel, “It looks effortless on her hand but the engineering behind it is extremely complex. Only a few workshops in the world cut and assemble portrait diamonds at this level.” He estimated the cost of Samantha’s ring to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mystery designer

Samantha’s stunning vintage-style diamond ring was reportedly designed by Theodoros Savopoulos, a jeweler from Greece known for his discreet profile and rare creations, as per Hindustan Times. He is based in Athens and is recognized for producing one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry pieces.

According to multiple reports, Theodoros “operates almost entirely below the radar,” and creates a limited number of pieces each year. One of his social media posts describes his clients as an “exclusive clientele of the most discerning collectors and connoisseurs.” His work is known for being contemporary, gem-focused, and highly innovative.

The portrait-cut diamond used in Samantha’s ring has deep historical roots. It dates back to ancient India and gained prominence during the Mughal era. A report from Only Natural Diamonds states that the name came from the time “Shah Jahan had transparent thin diamonds placed over hand-painted portraits to protect and enhance the wearable miniature art.”

For the ceremony, Samantha wore a custom, handwoven red Banaras saree made from pure Katan satin silk. Styled by Pallavi Singh and Selvi, the saree was crafted over two to three weeks by a single artisan. It featured powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border detailed with beige-gold zardozi work, including saadi taar, cutdana, kasab, and tiny mirrors.

ALSO READ: Samantha got engaged to Raj Nidimoru in February? Pic flaunting her diamond ring goes viral