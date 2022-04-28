Live
Samantha's birthday, wishes, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal release LIVE UPDATES
One of the most loved actresses, Samantha had a successful 2021 sweeping all the love, appreciation and awards. The stunner turns 35 today, April 28 and fans are showering her with immense love and birthday wishes on soc One of the most loved actresses, Samantha had a successful 2021 sweeping all the love, appreciation and awards. The stunner turns 35 today, April 28 and fans are showering her with immense love and birthday wishes on social media. Samantha will be seen opposite Vijay Devarkonda yet again for Shiva Nirvana’s next and shooting for the same has commenced in Kashmir. The long first schedule has kickstarted in Kashmir and this year Samantha will be spending her birthday on the sets with the team.
April 28, 2022, 09:45 pm IST
Celebs sending wishes on social media
Actor Sai Dharam Tej calls himself an ardent fan of Samantha in his birthday wish tweet for her.
Jessie, nuvvu Yem maaya chesavo kani.. yeto vellipoindi manasu..
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Sam @Samanthaprabhu2
- Ur Ardent Fan pic.twitter.com/lVePLy6EP4
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 27, 2022
Kajal Aggarwal also wished best year and birthday to Samantha in a beautiful birthday wish post for her.
