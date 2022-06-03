Samantha's BTS video practising 'Jiggle Jiggle' trend is all things fun; Her mom's cameo is too cute to miss

Social media keeps us hooked on various kinds of trends, the latest of which is the 'My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle'. After Madhuri Dixit and Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also joined the bandwagon. In a recent Instagram post shared by the stylist and fashion designer Preetham Jukalker, the Yashoda actress can be seen practicing her moves for the popular trend. Seeing the rehearsal, it would be thrilling to see the actual video of the star dancing on the track.



For those who do not know, this song is inspired by one of Louis Theroux's interviews. The British-American documentary filmmaker showcased his ability to rap by delivering the lyrics during the chat.

Before this, Samantha also gave us a glimpse of her date night with her favourite people Sadhna Singh and Preetham Jukalker, who are her friends and team members. While the former is a makeup artist, the latter is a stylist. The diva took to Instagram and dropped a picture with the two in the car after concluding the shoot of her upcoming new-age thriller, Yashoda. Later, she posted another photo with the two as they enjoy a fun night out. The venture has been helmed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is expected to be out in cinema halls on 12th August this year.

Samantha further has a promising lineup for the year 2022. The stunner will be essaying the role of princess Shakuntala in the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. The film is presently in the post-production stage. This Gunasekhar's directorial also stars Dev Mohan as king Dushyanta and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will also be making her Tollywood debut in the role of Prince Bharata.

She will share screen space with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in their romantic flick, Kushi. Her other ventures include the Hindi film Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements Of Love.

