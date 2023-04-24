Samantha's class 10th report card LEAKED; Actress reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. One of the most popular and loved stars of the South film industry, the actress enjoys a massive fan base. The actress who has always been appreciated for her acting skills has found great success over the years. Not just her acting chops, but how she handles her personal life and most recently, her health issue became a source of inspiration for many. Recently, the report card of our favourite star went viral and fans can’t keep calm knowing how this brilliant actress was also a genius in academics.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s report card went viral

In a recent post, Samantha retweeted a post which showed an image of her report card. Sharing the post Samantha wrote, “Ha ha, this has surfaced again, wow!” It is evident from the report card that Samantha was an excellent student as she scored above 80s in all subjects. The actress scored 100 in Mathematics and 90s in the rest except Geography and Botany. The remarks given by Samantha’s teacher reads, “She has done well, she is an asset to the school.” Well, we cannot disagree. It was Samantha's Class 10 report card.

Take a look at Samantha’s report card here:

The fan who shared the image wrote in the caption, “A topper is a topper everywhere! @Samanthaprabhu2 She aced all the roles perfectly! Be it a student, daughter, actor, activist, wife, daughter-in-law, mom (#Hash), #Sam won zillions of hearts Here’s #Sam’s progress report. @SamanthaPrabuFC @TeamSamantha_FC #Samantha.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha was recently seen in Shaakuntalam, one of the biggest films in her career. The actress has also joined the sets of Kushi. The romantic comedy film is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and also stars Vijay Deverakonda. It is scheduled to release on the 1st of September this year. She is also busy shooting for Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

