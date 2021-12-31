Samantha's dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa loved by Malaysian fans; Actress shares VIDEO
Samantha took to social media and shared a video of her song Oo Antava playing in a club in Malaysia. People in the club can be seen grooving to it and enjoying every bit. Well, it is not known whether Samantha is actually in Malaysia or just shared the video.
A few days ago, Samantha flew to Goa with her best friend Shilpa Reddy to ring in the New Year 2022. She shared a picture in a bikini as she posed amid a waterfall and it went like crazy viral.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be a part of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She is waiting for the release of the mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan.
The actress has also started shooting for the science fiction thriller Yashoda. The film is being directed by duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. She has recently bagged her first foreign film. The project titled Arrangements of Love is being helmed by Philip John.
