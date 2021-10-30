Samantha's denim look with J'adior bag for lunch in Dubai costs a whopping price

Samantha is currently holidaying in Dubai with her friends. The actress jetted off to Dubai with her team to take part in the Dubai Expo 2020 but is spending few more days before returning to India to resume work. Samantha has yet again managed to to grab eyeballs with her style statement. As we all know, she owns some very expensive outfits and bags, and one of many is her latest look for lunch in Dubai.

Samantha donned a denim on denim attire with Ji'adior bag and white sneakers. The actress looks stunning, however, what caught our attention was the price of the outfit. The Ji'adior bag which she carried is worth a whopping price of Rs 1.30 Lakhs.

Check out the pic here:

Samantha has been constantly sharing pics and videos from her Dubai trip. She also gave a tour of the hotel that she is staying in. This is her second trip post separation from ex husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage. Previously, she went on Char Dham Yatra with her best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy.

On the work front, Samantha is looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which are yet to announce release date. She has also signed two Tamil-Telugu bilingual films with debutant directors.