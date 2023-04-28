Samantha's fans THIS sweet surprise on her birthday and will instantly melt your heart

Samantha is celebrating her birthday today and social media is flooded with wishes. Her fans and friends from the industry have showered only love on the actress. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, and many more wished the actress her special day. However, fans made sure they celebrated their favorite actor’s birthdays in their own way. A viral tweet from one of the actress’s fan accounts, speaks about a charity event held in the actress’s name. The post features some heart-warming pictures of specially-abled children enjoying a meal. And, it is a generous gesture from Samantha's fans!



Fans surprise Samantha on her birthday

The tweet made by the fan profile is viral now, and it has been receiving a lot of love on Twitter. The post was shared with the caption, “On this special day! We’ve donated the food to children’s. @Samanthaprabhu2..you deserve all the love, Sam. HAPPY BIRTHDAY and Wishing you a great life and good health Sam. #SamanthaRuthPrabhu”It's rather common to see fans engaging in charitable activities on the birthdays of their favorite stars. And, it's fascinating to come across such good deeds on social media, that create a positive impact on society. For the unversed, in another similar event, a fan constructed a temple in the name of Samantha in Andhra Pradesh. Previously, fans of actresses Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani had temples dedicated to them.

Samantha's upcoming movies

The actress was last seen in the mystical period romance 'Shaakuntalam'. And, the movie received mixed reviews from critics. It was one of her biggest solo releases to date. However, 'Shaakuntalam' did not do well at the box office. Work-wise, Samantha will be seen next in the romantic drama 'Khushi', opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame and features an extended cast including Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma among others in the lead. Apart from Khushi, the actress will soon complete shooting for the Indian edition of the Amazon series 'Citadel'. Directed by Raj and DK, the web series features Varun Dhawan in the lead too.

