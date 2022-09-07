Samantha's father Joseph Prabhu pens an emotional note after daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya left everyone in shock when they announced their separation last year. Now, after almost a year of their divorce, the Yashoda actor's father, Joseph Prabhu dropped a string of their wedding pictures on his Facebook handle, along with the post, "LONG LONG AGO; THERE WAS A STORY; AND IT DOESN'T EXIST ANYMORE !!! SO, LET'S START A NEW STORY; AND A NEW CHAPTER !!!"

He also wrote in the comment section of his post, "THANKS FOR ALL YOUR FEELINGS. YES, I SAT DOWN FOR A LONG TIME TO OVERCOME THE EMOTIONS. LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO SIT DOWN WITH FEELINGS & GET BOGGED DOWN."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell for each other on the sets of their 2010 film, Ye Maya Chesave. In 2017, the lovebirds tied the knot in a fairytale destination wedding in Goa. They got married according to both Hindu and Christian rituals. After only 4 years of being married, the couple filed for divorce in 2021.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya was asked about the constant association with Samantha post-separation, to which he said, "We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it."