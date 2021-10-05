Samantha's father REACTS on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya; Says 'My mind has gone blank'

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation has become the biggest yet shocking news. Now, Samantha’s father Joseph Prabhu has also reacted to his daughter’s divorce. He said that his mind has been blank ever since he got to know about the separation of his daughter Samantha and son-in-law Naga Chaitanya.

Prabhu further said that he hoped that things would soon get better but they didn't. Even though the separation decision shocked him, Prabhu said that he was convinced that his daughter thought through her decision. While rumours about their separation had been doing rounds for a month in the Tinseltown, fans and well-wishers hoped they were not true as Sam and Chay were one of the most loved couples. After nearly 4 years of marriage and the story of Sam and Chay has come to end.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, reacted to the separation with Samantha and said, "With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha took to their respective social media handle to announce their divorce after a few days of the Love Story movie release as they waited for it to run successfully. Both mutually agreed to part their ways but shall remain friends as they know each other for a decade.