Samantha's fighter spirit, Karthi's next 'Japan' on floors, Pushpa 2 UPDATE & more: South Newswrap, November 8

The South film fraternity keeps movie buffs on their toes with its daily dose of buzz. Today on November 8 as well, a lot of exciting updates took place in the world of South cinema. From Samantha opening up about her health battle to Chiyaan Vikram getting UAE's Golden Visa, to Veera Simha Reddy's latest UPDATE, to Pushpa: The Rule shoot in Bangkok, a lot happened in just a single day. To Keep you updated with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring you the day's major buzz.

Samantha proves she is the ultimate fighter Despite facing health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been putting up a brave front and is actively indulging in her work. As the stunner kickstarted the promotions for Yashoda recently, she talked about her struggle with Myositis during the film's shoot. In a video doing rounds on social media, Samantha is quoted saying, "The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda were the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself. Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there's a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me. I think the action has turned out to be pretty cool and something to look forward to in Yashoda."

Chiyaan Vikram gets UAE's Golden Visa The United Arab Emirates has been honoring numerous South celebrities with its Golden Visa in the recent past. The visa allows foreigners to work in the UAE without a national sponsor and even provides full ownership of their business. The latest celebrity to be awarded the United Arab Emirates Golden Visa is Chiyaan Vikram. He was awarded the residence along with actress Poorna aka Shamna Kasim. A picture of the two receiving the visa is doing rounds on the internet. White Poorna can be seen wearing a saree in the photo, and Chiyaan Vikram looks handsome in a semi-formal look with a pant and a shirt. Others from the South film fraternity to receive the Golden Visa are Kamal Haasan, veteran actor Nasser, Rahman, and director Venkat Prabhu, and actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan, among others. Veera Simha Reddy's latest UPDATE Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy shooting for his next titled Veera Simha Reddy. Made under the direction of filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, the film is near completion. Now, the latest update about the project is that the new schedule of the movie will kick start in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow. The filming will take place in the Pennobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Later, the shoot will be held in Amidhyala, Raketla, and Uravakonda on the 10th and 11th of November. Following this, Penugonda Fort has been chosen as the shooting spot. Shruthi Haasan has been roped in as the leading lady of the film, along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun to shoot intense fight scenes in Bangkok Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have once again joined forces with director Sukumar for the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. As the excitement for the sequel is increasing with every passing day, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Allu Arjun will head to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot the first schedule of the film. A source close to the development revealed, "The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same." Japan: Karthi's next goes on floors Karthi, who is currently basking in the success of his recent films like Ponniyin Selvan - 1 and Sardar has already commenced work on this next. His 25th project has been titled Japan. Produced by the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the film was launched today. The photos from the grand mahurat ceremony are doing rounds on social media. To be helmed by Joker fame filmmaker Raju Murugan, the movie has Anu Emmanuel as the female lead. In addition to this, Telugu actor Sunil will be stepping into Tollywood with this drama, along with filmmaker Vijay Milton essaying a significant role.