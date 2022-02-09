Samantha's fitness routine with her fur babies is all the cute midweek motivation you need; WATCH

Be it fashion or fitness goals, South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to serve it all. She aces every outfit and also inspires others to stay fit through her healthy body. Each post on her social media garners the attention of lots of her audience by setting goals. The actress who is currently in news for her special song titled Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is quite transparent on Instagram and shares each and every update of her life with her fans on it.

Recently, the Family Man actress took the opportunity to share a fitness video with her fans but it was her cute pets that are winning the Internet all over. Samantha posted the short video in the story section of ‘gram in which she was seen trying to perform her leg day but was continuously interrupted by her furry friends. She also put a facepalm emoji along with the video. The whole video was purely wholesome and cute.

See Samantha’s Instagram story here:

On the work front, Samantha recently made headlines for her cameo song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The song garnered much appreciation from her fans. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Last year, she made an impactful Bollywood debut with the web series The Family Man 2.

She is currently waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film.

