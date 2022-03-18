Samantha's Friday mood is all about being a lazy lad with her furry babies Hash & Sasha; PIC

Samantha's day is all about her furry dogs, Hash & Sasha. The cute pets tags along with their mom everywhere, from workout to sleep, and Samantha’s posts are the proof. In the latest, she gave a glimpse of their Friday mood and it is all things relatable. Keeping up with this trajectory, Samantha took her Instagram story and shared a pic of herself enjoying a lazy day and basking in the sun with her pet babies.

In the pic, the Jaanu actress can be seen lazing on a couch along with her pets Hash and Sasha sitting next to her. With the weekend around the corner, she has certainly depicted all our moods and captioned the pic as ' Friday Energy.'

Take a look at Samantha's pic here:

Samantha is the most active celebrity on social media. She never leaves a moment to share glimpses of her day-to-day life, which loves the most. It is also known through her pictures that she loves her pets Hash and Sasha the most and calls him her kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 29 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release.

She is currently busy with the shooting of her next titled, Yashoda. The diva also has the Hindi project Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Hollywood project Arrangements of Love with John Philips.

