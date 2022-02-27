Samantha's hand-painted saree is worth a whopping Rs 1,14,999 but her statement earrings steal the show

Samantha resembles a queen in anything and everything she wears. The Rangasthalam actress yet again leaves us mesmerised with her marvellous and fuss-free look in a hand-painted saree by Archana Jaju. She teamed her handwoven organza silk saree with embroidered hand-painted blouse.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an icon, a fashionista who can turn enough heads with her style statement. Sam accessorised her saree worth a whopping Rs 1,14,999 with statement earrings by Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. The Oh Baby actress has got a brilliant team of stylists. The latest look has been styled by Preetham Jukalker and makeup is by Avni Rambhia. The golden girl tied her hair in a sleek bun styled by Rohit Bhatkar.

Sam decided to keep her look minimal as she completed it with filled eyebrows, neutral makeup, and glossy lips.

Take a look:

On the work front, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to seeing her in an epic mythological love story Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar.

She is also looking forward to the grand release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi. The film is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and has music by Anirudh.

Samantha is currently shooting for Yashoda, jointly helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

Apart from this, Samantha is also making her debut in Hollywood with Philip John directorial Arrangements of Love.