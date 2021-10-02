Samantha's last Instagram pic with Naga Chaitanya where she said 'Got lucky' is heartbreaking
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha took to social media and announced that both have mutually decided to part away. Although they are heading to divorce, they have mentioned that both shall remain friends always. Well, before a month when rumours actually started off, everything was well and good with Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.
The couple spent the lockdown period spending time with each other and their pet dog Hash. It was in February, when the lockdown was lifted, they even went for a date on valentine's day to celebrate their love. Samantha's last Instagram picture with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya was all about mushiness but will also break your heart,
Samantha shared a mushy picture with Naga Chaitanya on Valentines Day in all smiles and wrote, "Got lucky with this one @chayakkineni #vdaymushFor those of you asking for more pics of the both of us , the next scheduled date is Christmas .. Approvals pending for birthdays , anniversary etc etc."
As it is a well-known fact that Samantha is a total active social media diva and on other hand, Naga Chaitanya is the total opposite, who likes to keep it lowkey and private and doesn’t post much on social media. However, Samantha always hide and posted pictures of him on social media.
Also Read: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announce separation: Give us privacy to move on
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maya Chesave and had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members. However, the story has finally come to end.