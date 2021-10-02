Samantha's last Instagram pic with Naga Chaitanya where she said 'Got lucky' is heartbreaking

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha took to social media and announced that both have mutually decided to part away. Although they are heading to divorce, they have mentioned that both shall remain friends always. Well, before a month when rumours actually started off, everything was well and good with Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

The couple spent the lockdown period spending time with each other and their pet dog Hash. It was in February, when the lockdown was lifted, they even went for a date on valentine's day to celebrate their love. Samantha's last Instagram picture with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya was all about mushiness but will also break your heart,

Samantha shared a mushy picture with Naga Chaitanya on Valentines Day in all smiles and wrote, "Got lucky with this one @chayakkineni #vdaymushFor those of you asking for more pics of the both of us , the next scheduled date is Christmas .. Approvals pending for birthdays , anniversary etc etc."