Samantha's latest photo with Hash and Sasha proves snuggles and winters are the best things during Christmas

The pet mommy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu always treats her fans on social media with cute updates on both Hash and Sasha. The stunner has again posted super adorable photos of her cuddling her little babies and we cannot get enough of them. Sam's latest photos prove snuggles and winters are the best things during Christmas.

Samantha, as we all know is very much in love with her two pets Hash and Sasha and their adorable videos and photos lit up social media. The Majili actress is a super caring pet mommy. Even when away from home for a day, Sam misses her pets and expresses it through her stories.

Check out her latest photo below:

Samantha has two bilingual projects- one with debutante Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. The shooting of the film will kickstart very soon.

Her upcoming mythological drama Shaakunthalam is currently under post-production. The film also starring Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Arha is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.

She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is helmed by Vignesh Shivan.