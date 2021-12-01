Samantha's latest photoshoot is 'Kangana Certified'; Panga actor drops a comment

Looks like Kangana Ranaut is in awe of south beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Family Man 2 actress recently took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her photoshoot with netizens. While Samantha looked drop-dead gorgeous, Kangana could not help but leave a comment on her post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. The actress often makes it to the headlines, while fans go gaga over her pictures and videos on social media. Speaking of which, recently, Samantha dropped some stunning glimpses of a photoshoot, which she did for a magazine. Needless to say, she looked extremely gorgeous and alluring, making her fans swoon over her. While Samantha’s fans flooded her Instagram post with many likes and love-filled comments, one such comment was from Kangana Ranaut. The Panga took to the comments section and complimented Samantha as she wrote, “Pretty woman” followed by a pink heart emoji. To this Samantha replied, "@kanganaranaut thankyou".

Other South actresses like Keerthy Suresh and Chinmayi Sripada also left compliments, while Taapsee Pannu dropped a like on Samantha’s post.

Click HERE to see Samantha’s post.

Take a look at Kangana’s comment:

Kangana had extended support to Samantha after latter announced her separation with her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya. Calling Naga Chaitanya a ‘brat’, she wrote “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Post this, Samantha also reacted to Kangana’s post where the actress shared the release date of her upcoming film, Dhaakad. The actress left a slew of fire emojis under Kangana’s post.

