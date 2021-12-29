Samantha's makeup artist REVEALS details about her look from Shaakuntalam; Details Inside

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film. Recently, Samanth’s makeup artist Sadhna Singh was asked about creating Samantha’s look for Shaakuntalam. To this, Sadhna Singh replied, “It was so magical, the sets, Samantha’s look, the music and the way, the story has been narrated by sir, Oh God, Shaakuntalam is just a magic. Cannot wait for the audience to witness the experience.” The producer of Shaakunatalam, Neelima Guna, thanked Sadhna Singh on Twitter for her work towards the venture.

Presently the film is in the post-production stage and soon the announcement on the release date is expected. Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on Kalidas’ known narrative. While Samantha will play Shakuntala, actor Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyanta. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagallan will feature in supporting roles. Mani Sharma has composed the music for the outing, while Sekhar V. Joseph is doing the cinematography.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Samantha will also star in Vignesh Shivan’s next. The project named Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will see Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is likely to be out by Feb 2022. Also, the actress has bagged her first foreign project, titled Arrangements of Love. Directed by Philip John, the movie is an adaptation of the novel by Indian Timeri N Murari.