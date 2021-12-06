Samantha's pan Indian film with Hari Shankar & Harish titled Yashoda; Shoot begins today

Samantha's next pan Indian film with directors duo Hari Shankar & Harish is titled Yashoda. Along with the title, the makers also announced that the shoot has officially begun today in Hyderabad.

The concept of the film has not been disclosed much from the title. However, reports suggest that Yashoda will be a thriller and female-centric. Earlier, it was announced that the film will be bilingual but now it has been announced that it will be multilingual. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Yashoda is bankrolled by Sridevi Movies. Mani Sharma will be composing the music for the film and M Sukumar handles the cinematography. It is said that the film will be wrapping up the entire shoot by March 2022.

Samantha is on a signing spree as she also announced a bilingual film with debutant director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. According to reports, she will soon announce details of her maiden Hindi project too.

Also Read: Samantha reacts to trolling after separation from Naga Chaitanya: 'I request them to express in civilised way'

Before separation from Naga Chaitanya itself, Samantha wrapped the shoot of her both films Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and took a month or so break. She recently got back to work with a full bang as she recently also shot for her first-ever special song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.