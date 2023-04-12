Samantha's pets Hash and Saasha get into a fight; Actress shares a wholesome video of it

Samantha is getting set for the release of her mythological fantasy romance film Shaakuntalam, one of the biggest films in her career till now. The film which will be released in 2 days, is entering its last leg of promotions and Samantha finds some time between her busy promotional tour to have a time out with her adorable pets at home. Samantha recently posted a video on Twitter that is going viral for all the right reasons. She seems to be busy mediating the little fights between her pet dogs, before taking off for press junket interviews for the film.

Shaakuntalam is all set for release in 2 days

Shaakuntalam is an epic romance, a new iteration of the mythological romance where Samantha will be sharing the screen with Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, and Aditi Balan among an ensemble cast. The film is directed by Gunasekar and is bankrolled jointly by Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Shaakuntalam is touted to be a musical romance that is being mounted at a never-before-seen scale for Indian cinema based on the original text of the classic play by Kalidasa titled “Shakuntala”, written in the 1940s. There have been numerous earlier attempts at adapting the material for the big screen but this iteration is sure to be the biggest production to date. The cinematography is being handled by Sekhar V. Joseph and the music is being scored by the legendary Mani Sharma.

Upcoming Project

The Twitter video shared by Samantha seems like her favourite pass time and is getting a lot of love from her fans and followers on social media. Samantha will be next seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Devarkonda. The romantic comedy is currently in production and is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is expected to be an old-school romance with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography handled by Murali G. There will be more updates from the team in the coming days.

