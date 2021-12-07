Samantha's pets Hash & Sasha's siblings love will make you go 'awww'

Samantha Akkineni’s day is all about her furry dogs, Hash and Saasha. The two dogs tags along with his mom everywhere, from workout to sleep, and Samantha’s posts are the proof.

Samantha Akkineni yet again took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos with Hash and Saasha. The pic will make you say aww as Saasha puts her paw on Hash as they enjoy a beautiful view from the car. They both sat on their mom Sam and she captured the cute view.