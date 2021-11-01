Samantha's rosy hued chintz print kurta set with delicate florals makes for a subtle yet romantic look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's impeccable sartorial choices need no introduction. She slays every look with grace and confidence. As we all know, Sam can pull off any outfit or trend effortlessly. With the festive season around, Sam has shared another winning look in chintz print kurta set by Mrunalini Rao.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a long straight kurta with zardozi embroidery cotton silk churidar pants in blush pink print. She teamed her kurta set with a chintz printed silk dupatta with embroidered zardozi border. She curled her hair and accessorised the look with a choker and earrings. Looks royal!

Take a look:

What do you think about Samantha's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

For the unversed, chintz print is a woodblock print produced in India from 1600 to 1800 and it is quite like a brand soul for designer Mrunalini Rao.

Also Read: VIDEO: A look into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's classy personal closet

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni has wrapped up the shoot of Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. She also wrapped the shooting of Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi.

Samantha has also announced a bilingual film with director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan

Sam has taken a short break from work and is looking forward to resume work soon. She is already in talks with a few filmmakers and will be announced soon.