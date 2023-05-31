Samantha's ruched Gauri & Nainika gown look with pointed corset worth Rs 1,58,000 is her moment to go all out

Samantha, as we all know loves fashion! She had her fair share of head-turning fashion moments in the last few years. She can make a statement in anything and everything. Her latest look in a green ruched gown from Turkey is all about a high-impact fashion statement with minimal effort. One can see in the photos below, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is sporting an emerald green gown in Dubai chiffon base.

Sam is in Turkey to shoot a special song for her upcoming film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. On reaching there, she posted a stunning picture of her enjoying the moment wearing a ruched Gauri & Nainika gown look with pointed corset. The flowy silhouette from the shoulder gives a dreamy, dramatic effect to the whole look. The plunging V neckline and a ruched cinching detail will get all the eyes on you with this romantic dress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept her choice of accessories to a bare minimum. She wore nothing but a pair of giant drop earrings in diamonds.

Samantha's green ruched gown look

The Shaakuntalam actress capped her look with a wavy hairdo, and minimal makeup and styled the outfit with a pair of black high-heels. The floor-touching cape sleeves are the highlights!

Pooja Hegde in a similar yellow gown

Pooja Hegde wore a similar gown by the same designer during the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She wore a ruffled ball gown with a keyhole cutout and cape sleeves that looked every bit pretty and dreamy.

Pooja completed this halter neck gown look with minimal makeup that gave a very bronzy effect.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha shines in Bvlgari's iconic diamond-studded Serpenti worth CRORES at Citadel premiere in London