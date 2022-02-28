Samantha's sensuous sun-kissed monochrome photo in singlet maxi dress raises temperature

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a mesmerising monochrome pic and video with a heartwarming poem penned by her friend and stylist Neeraj Kona. The actress can be seen flaunting her smile & beauty in a singlet maxi dress as she explained how she is a flower but, standing tall, blooming and on the path of her super-powerful journey.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently completed 12 glorious years in the industry. The actress also penned a grateful note with a cute pic on social media to thank everyone who had been part of her journey. Her fans and co-peers from the industry also sent her good wishes. In fact, the makers of her upcoming pan-India film Yashoda hosted a small surprise to celebrate her success.

Touted to be a new age thriller, Yashoda is written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, apart from others.

Samantha’s other projects in the pipeline include Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, where she will be seen in the role of princess and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan set for release on her birthday, April 28.

