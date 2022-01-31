Samantha's Shaakuntalam to release in Hindi; Here's all about the film's villain

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer mythological drama Shaakuntalam which is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The film is currently in its post-production stage and amidst high expectations, producer Neelima spills the beans about Shaakuntalam.

While answering a few questions asked by fans on Instagram, Neelima revealed Kabir Duhan Singh plays the main antagonist in the film. He plays the role of King Asura and giving out more about him, she wrote, "So much hard work he has put in for the massive action sequences. The armour he had on weighed some 30 kilos. Thank you Kabir Ji for your efforts."

Neelima went on to reveal that Samantha's Shaakuntalam will release in all 5 languages including Hindi. With Pan-India film Pushpa already creating waves among the Hindi speaking audience, it remains to see what holds in future for this Samantha starrer.

Neelima also revealed about Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's look in the film. Spilling the beans on makeup artist Ronan's work on her, she wrote, "Was just wonderful with Allu Arha. She looks so cute like a snowflake in the film."

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the upcoming film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu and a few others in supporting roles.

