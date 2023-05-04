Samantha’s Shaakuntalam tanks at the box office; Producer Dil Raju calls it the ‘biggest jerk’ in his career

Shaakuntalam, the much-awaited epic drama that features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, hit the theatres in April, this year. The movie helmed by Gunasekhar was released after multiple delays caused by technical and production issues. Despite being headlined by Samantha, who is currently one of the most prominent female stars of the South Indian film industry, and getting a massive promotional campaign, Shaakuntalam ended up as a massive flop at the box office.

Producer Dil Raju opens up about the failure of Shaakuntalam

In a recent interview with a famous Telugu YouTube channel, producer Dil Raju opened up about the massive box office failure of Shaakuntalam, which was one of the most expensive projects in his career. The veteran producer, who is quite disheartened with the debacle of his ambitious venture, called it the 'biggest jerk' in his 25-year-long film career. He also extensively spoke about the best year in his film career, in the interview.

"2017 was the best year of my career, as I had many highly profitable outings including Nenu Local, Shatamanam Bhavati, and Middle Class Abbayi," recalled Dil Raju. "There are only four or five films out of my 50 production ventures, that turned out bad financially. Recently, Shaakuntalam came as the biggest jerk in my 25-year-long film career," added the senior producer, who admitted that the reports on the film's massive failure are indeed true.

Dil Raju reveals what went wrong

According to the producer, he had great expectations over the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer, which was made on a budget of Rs. 65 Crores. But the epic drama has now suffered a loss of over Rs. 20 Crores. In the interview, Dil Raju revealed that he was ready for the Day 1 box office result, as he knew that Shaakuntalam is not going to perform well at the box office. The producer revealed that he realised the film's fate right after its preview show, where the Gunasekhar directorial revealed mixed reviews from the audiences.

About Shaakuntalam

The project is based on Kavi Kalidasa's legendary play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan made his Telugu cinema debut by playing the role of King Dushyanta in the film, which featured Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Menaka, Kabir Bedi, and baby Allu Arha, in the supporting roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu react to Shaakuntalam's failure with a Bhagavad Gita sloka?