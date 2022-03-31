Samantha's slip dress to Nayanthara's pantsuit; 5 striking looks in polka dot outfits

Honestly, polka dots can never go out of trend. In fact, they make for a perfect vintage motif. One cannot go wrong with polka dots that appealing and retro at the same time. However, what matters is the styling of the size and print of the dots, and our divas like Samantha, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal show us how to do it the right way.

We have rounded up the top 5 looks in polka dot that look every bit chic, appealing, and classic.

Samantha:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes sure to turn enough heads with her simple to statement-worthy outfits. Sam's polka dot slip dress featuring a sophisticated cowl neckline, dramatic open back, and thigh-high slit cut makes for an effortless yet eye-catching party look. The stunner styled her look with Louis Vuitton Bleecker Box handbag that is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh approx.

Nayanthara:

The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood opted for a classic pantsuit in black and white dots for an event. She styled this striking set with a tie-up. A voluminous ponytail and minimal makeup completed her look. Loved it!

Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul keeps it clean, minimal, and classy with her polka-dotted look. Neon pumps added the perfect oomph factor.

Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her unconventional style statement. One cannot go wrong with big polka dots and Kajal's look is proof. She finished out her look with minimal makeup, open hair, and maroon strap heels. The Hey Sinamika actress steals the show with her killer expressions.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's pink mini dress is a perfect summer pick. The stunner kept her airport look comfy as she teamed it with white shoes.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Srinidhi Shetty was anxious, in pressure after KGF 1; Recalls her first day with Yash on sets