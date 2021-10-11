Samantha's stylist Preetham Jukalker on link up rumours: Naga Chaitanya could have spoken & put an end

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation has come as a big shocker to many. Though a reason for their parting way is not known, many reports claimed it was because of Samantha. Many claimed that Samantha's relationship with her stylist Preetham Jukalker was one of the reasons for their divorce. Now, the stylist reacted to the rumours and said Naga Chaitanya could have responded and put an end to the link-up rumours.

In an interview with The Times of India, Preetham Jukalker revealed that he is upset with the stoic silence of Naga Chaitanya. He revealed that Samantha is like her sister and calls her jiji. He said, "Everybody knows that I call Samantha as ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?"

Speaking about Naga Chaitanya's silence on this issue, Preetham said, "I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could’ve spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it’s these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya’s side would’ve helped keep these people in check."

Also Read: Samantha wanted to wrap up Shaakuntalam fast as she planned to start family: Neelima Guna on abortion rumours

Preetham Jukalker also revealed that he has been receiving a lot of abusive messages on his social media pages, which has taken a toll on his mental health. However, he also mentioned that he will stand up for Samantha always.