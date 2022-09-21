Samantha's team REACTS to rumours of her suffering a rare skin condition; Calls it 'baseless'
Samantha's disappearance from south media gave buzz to the rumours on her health.
It is well known that Samantha is a social media butterfly but lately she has been missing in action. With her disappearance from south media, rumours mill claimed that the actress is suffering from a rare skin condition and has travelled to the US for treatment. Now, her manager reacted to the rumors and said they are not true at all.
Speaking to Indian Express, the manager said the star's fine and added that all such rumours are not true. Her manager, Mahendra, has now broken his silence on the matter. While addressing concerns about her health, he said that Sam is fine and termed these reports as "just gossip. He, however, did not comment on the purpose behind her US trip.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a busy phase on the work front with back-to-back movies in South and Bollywood as well. She is gearing up for the release of Yashoda. It is touted to be an action-thriller and recently the teaser was released and it showed Samantha as a pregnant woman. Directed by duo Hari and Harish, the film is set to make her first appearance in Hindi theaters with Yashoda.
Also Read: Samantha's Instagram hacked; Actress' manager apologizes after unusual post shared on her profile goes
Samantha's next project is a mythological film Shaakuntalam, which features her as princess Shakuntala. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is currently in the post-production stage and also features Dev Mohan and Allu Arha in lead roles. She will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi, slated to hit the screens this December. This will be her second film with the Liger star after Mahanati (2018).
The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip.