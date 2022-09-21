Samantha's team REACTS to rumours of her suffering a rare skin condition; Calls it 'baseless'

It is well known that Samantha is a social media butterfly but lately she has been missing in action. With her disappearance from south media, rumours mill claimed that the actress is suffering from a rare skin condition and has travelled to the US for treatment. Now, her manager reacted to the rumors and said they are not true at all.

Speaking to Indian Express, the manager said the star's fine and added that all such rumours are not true. Her manager, Mahendra, has now broken his silence on the matter. While addressing concerns about her health, he said that Sam is fine and termed these reports as "just gossip. He, however, did not comment on the purpose behind her US trip.