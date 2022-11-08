Samantha's Yashoda co-star Unni Mukundan praises the diva, makes a shocking revelation; Deets Inside
Check out what Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda co-star Unni Mukundan has to say about the actress' health condition.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu caught her fans off-guard when she revealed a few weeks back that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. Now, the co-star of her film Yashoda, Unni Mukundan revealed that he was unaware of the star's health condition during the shoot of the new-age thriller. During an interview with the Hindustan Times, he said, “She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha's post. She'll fight myositis and come back in good health."
Sharing his experience of working with Samantha in Yashoda, Unni Mukundan said, “She is a very dedicated and hardworking actress. She has prepared a lot for her role, and which includes action and emotional scenes. She interacts well with other artists on set. We discussed ideas to improvise a scene. In Malayalam, the working style is slightly different. We don’t rehearse much and perform directly in front of the camera so that the co-star’s reaction would be natural. I practised the same for this film as well.”
About Yashoda
Yashoda is expected to release in the cinema halls on November 11 this year. The project will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Going by the trailer of the movie, Samantha will be seen as a surrogate mother in the drama, who finds herself amidst a serious medical crime. How she courageously brings out the truth, makes for the gripping story of Yashoda.
During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Yashoda directors Hari and Harish confirmed that the film is inspired by a true incident. Bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, the much-anticipated drama will also feature Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.
Also Read: VIDEO: Samantha breaks down as she talks about her battle; Proves again she is a fierce fighter and powerful