Samantha's Yashoda co-star Unni Mukundan praises the diva, makes a shocking revelation; Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu caught her fans off-guard when she revealed a few weeks back that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. Now, the co-star of her film Yashoda, Unni Mukundan revealed that he was unaware of the star's health condition during the shoot of the new-age thriller. During an interview with the Hindustan Times, he said, “She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha's post. She'll fight myositis and come back in good health."

Sharing his experience of working with Samantha in Yashoda, Unni Mukundan said, “She is a very dedicated and hardworking actress. She has prepared a lot for her role, and which includes action and emotional scenes. She interacts well with other artists on set. We discussed ideas to improvise a scene. In Malayalam, the working style is slightly different. We don’t rehearse much and perform directly in front of the camera so that the co-star’s reaction would be natural. I practised the same for this film as well.”