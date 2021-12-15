Samantha's Yashoda: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins the cast as Madhubala; VIDEO

Samantha recently announced her next project, Yashoda. The film unit commenced the shoot last week and a crucial opening schedule is currently underway in Hyderabad. Amidst the buzz, the makers of the film have made an exciting announcement. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins the cast of Samantha starrer as Madhubala.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is known for picking author-backed roles was impressed with the role offered to her in Yashoda and she readily signed the project. This will be her first collaboration with Samantha. It would be amazing to watch two super talented actresses, Samantha and Varalaxmi, sharing the screen in Yashoda.

Varalaxmi has joined the team already for the shoot. The unit plans to complete this schedule by 23rd December and then move on to the second in January.

Samantha will be playing an author-backed role in Yashodha, which is being helmed by director duo Hari and Harish. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is producing Yashodha under the Sridevi Movies banner now.

For the unversed, Yashodha is a thriller that has a new-age plot. The film will be released in a total of five Indian languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.