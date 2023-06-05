Samantha's Turkey trip is all about glam looks, scenic views, pampering, and delicious desserts; See PICS
Samantha sums up her Turkey trip with glam pics, scenic views, self care. She also called them her best days.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of her Turkey trip as she went to shoot for her upcoming film Kushi. The actress shared a series of photos as she summed up her Turkey days and it's all about glam looks, pampering herself at the spa, scenic views, delicious desserts, and some reading books too. She also called her Turkey vacation, 'the best days'
Sharing photos on Instagram, the actress captioned, The best of these days… #Turkey
