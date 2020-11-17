Samatha Akkineni is a ray of happiness as she poses in a stylish outfit; Leaves us in awe of her panache

Samantha Akkineni’s recent Instagram post has taken social media by a storm as she shares some beautiful pics of herself.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talked about and loved in Telugu film industry. She is known for her gorgeous looks and impeccable acting prowess and has several blockbuster movies to her credit in her career of over a decade. Interestingly, not just the silver screen, Samantha has also been ruling the social media with her sizzling pictures. In fact, each of her Instagram posts has been a treat for the fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, Samantha has once again shared a beautiful pic of herself which has taken over the social media by a storm.

In the pic, the Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actress was seen posing beside a pool. She was a wearing a checkered stylish kurta which she had paired with a pair of pant style palazzo and stilettoes. Samantha completed her look with open hair locks and looked like a way of happiness as she posed for the camera. Besides, here panache made the men go weak on their knees. She captioned the post as, “Let your light shine always.”

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the southern drama called Jaanu. The film was said to be a remake of the blockbuster film called 96. This film had south star Trisha Krishnan and makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The news reports about the Oh Baby actress state that she will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days.

