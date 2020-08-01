  • facebook
Sameera Reddy calls Vaaranam Aayiram the most magical part of her career and is thankful for 'Meghna'; Watch

Sharing a video clip from the film Vaaranam Aayiram, she wrote that she would never forget her role from the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial.
With her recent post on body positivity, Sameera Reddy took over the internet. She flaunted her grey hair and explained that a perfect body does not exist, by saying that she has double chin and belly fat too. Now, she has shared a video clip from her famous movie Vaaranam Aayiram with Suriya. The video clip was a song from the movie. Sharing the video, she wrote that she would never forget her role from the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial.

Sameera wrote on the photo sharing application, “my MIL asked me why ppl refer to me as ‘Meghna’ & I told her it’s because she is the most magical part of my career and she will forever be a part of me”. The romantic drama also starred Divya, Simran in lead roles, while Suriya played duel roles. Though Sameera Reddy has acted in many movies, her role as Meghna in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vaaranam Aayiram remains the most favourite one. Sameera Reddy is a role model to many young mothers, as her positive social media posts and her messages about postpartum depression have come up to be an eye opener.

She has been helping young mothers who are dealing with depression with proper guidance. During an interview with 100 Hours 100 Stars, Sameera had shared how she dealt with depression and how she identified it. She was quoted as saying by an entertainment web portal, "For me, my darkest period was post giving birth the first time -- call it postpartum blues or depression. And at that time I went through a really dark space and quarantined myself in my house for almost one-and-a-half year."

