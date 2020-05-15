Sameera Reddy shares a hilarious video of her daughter wearing sunglasses like Rajinikanth; WATCH

In a montage of videos, Sameera Reddy shared clippings of her 10-month-old son and few famous shots of Rajinikanth in sunglasses with Darbar theme music as BGM.

Taking to her Instagram space, Sameera Reddy shared an adorable video of her 10-month-old son trying to wear sunglasses with his teeny tiny fingers. In the video, we can see montages of her son and several clippings of Rajinikanth and his iconic way of wearing sunglasses. Sharing the video, she wrote on the photo sharing app, “Summa pera ketale adhurudhu la” (famous dialogue of Rajinikanth from the film Kala).

Sameera Reddy, who has been treating with photos and videos of her little munchkins every now and then, shared this video to uniquely celebrate the completion of 10 months of her daughter Nyra. It goes without saying that Sameera Reddy remains a role model to many young mothers, as her long battle with postpartum depression after the birth of her son Hans is well known. She has been helping young mothers who are dealing with depression with proper guidance.

During an interview with 100 Hours 100 Stars, Sameera had shared how she dealt with depression and how she identified it. She was quoted as saying by an entertainment web portal, "For me, my darkest period was post giving birth the first time -- call it postpartum blues or depression. And at that time I went through a really dark space and quarantined myself in my house for almost one-and-a-half years." Though Sameera Reddy has acted in many movies, her role as Meghna in Gautam Vasudev Menon’s Vaaranam Aayiram remains the most favourite one.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Instagram

