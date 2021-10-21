Sammathame: Kiran Abbavaram & Chandini Chowdary starrer's first glimpse is a musical journey of love

Young and emerging actor Kiran Abbavaram will be seen next in a musical entertainer titled Sammathame. Chandini Chowdary is the leading lady of the film. Today, the first glimpse of the film has been released. It is a musical journey of love, set in the urban backdrop.

The first glimpse shows lead actors as two contrasting personalities. To understand each other better, they use song lyrics to make conversations. Then, they are seen making conversations using some melodious and romantic songs which give a whole new experience to the audience. Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary are super cool in their respective roles. The film also promises fresh chemistry and romance on the big screen.

Helmed by Gopinath Reddy and produced by K Praveena under the UG Productions banner, Sammathame has music composed by Sekhar Chandra. Sammathame is nearing completion. Only a small shooting schedule is left pending. The makers are planning to release the movie soon.

Meanwhile, Kiran Abbavaram was last seen in a romantic action film titled SR Kalyanamandapam, which became a decent hit. Kiran will next be seen in Sebastian PC 524 with Balaji Sayyapureddy and he recently announced another movie with debut actor Kaarthik Shankar, co-starring Sanjana Anand as the female lead.

Chandini Chowdary was last seen in the Telugu film titled Colour Photo, which became a super-hit and received a lot of applause from audiences and critics alike.