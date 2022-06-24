Sammathame Movie Review: Superficial situations, convenient tropes drown this rom-com

Title: Sammathame

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Chandini Chowdary and others

Director: Gopinath Reddy

Run-Time: 130 minutes

Rating: 2/5

In 'Sammathame', the male protagonist is so exceptionally fuddy-duddy that he wants his soulmate to enter his life as a wife. Girlfriend business is not for him. Love is profane pre-marriage. Post marriage, love is as pure as the affection of his dead mother. He is not only motherless but also mannerless. If a male person hugs his future wife in a friendly manner, he will straight away assault him. And he has a cute explanation for everything that he does/believes in.

As a child, Krishna (Kiran Abbavaram) lost his mother. His father brainwashed him into fantasizing about an ideal wife. Krishna grows up to be a cigarette-smoking day-dreamer. Even the job he lands in Hyderabad's IT sector is merely a means to a greater end: finding a loving wife is his goal, a software job is a means. (Although this reviewer didn't understand why he never believes that his future wife must mandatorily love him even if he is unemployed. After all, love is unconditional, as the film's caption goes).

Krishna doesn't just bump into Saanvi (Chandini Chowdary). He meets her for a matrimonial alliance. Saanvi, much to his dejection, tells him that she once had a break-up. A break-up means she was in love with someone before marriage. This shattering news kills Krishna from the inside, for he is that Mr Spotless who expects his future wife to be shon of any relationship in the past.

But Krishna is also a Telugu film hero. He dreams about pre-marital intimacy, supposedly every man's fantasy. He is also damn lucky. Conveniently, every time he disappoints Saanvi with his archaic thinking, Saanvi runs into a clown. On one occasion, it is a buffoonic music director played by comedian Saptagiri. On another occasion, a bunch of creeps disgusts her with their lewd comments. In real life, though, if you are awkward or imperfect, your crush is most likely to meet a person easily a zillion times better than you.

The lead pair have known each other for not so long but they behave as though they have been in a relationship for many years. The affection-dejection-affection trajectory feels hurried, if not forced. The last 30 minutes are a pack of random scenes where an elder starts dishing out life lessons he never had time for.

Despite the wafer-thin storyline and a whole lot of flat elements, 'Sammathame' has a respectable climax. On one level, it reminds us of Ram Charan's 'Orange' (2010), sans great music of course.

In the first act, a song playing in the background describes the male protagonist as someone with indecipherable depth. The script barely justifies this hyperbolic introduction. Granted that not all characters have to be profound, but 'Sammathame' doesn't milk its unusual protagonist to dish out comedy either. And that is the film's true failing.

