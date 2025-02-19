Sammelanam OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch new Telugu film based on crazy love triangle online

Sammelanam is an upcoming Telugu movie set for a direct OTT release. The film has been generating significant hype on social media as it features an entirely new cast. If you’re eager to watch this drama, continue reading to learn more.

When and where to watch Sammelanam

Sammelanam will start streaming on ETV Win from tomorrow, February 20. Announcing X, the OTT platform wrote, "#Sammelanam, Love, laughter, and a crazy love triangle let the confusion begin! From Feb 20 on @etvwin."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Sammelanam

Sammelanam is a Telugu film that explores themes of "love, laughter, and a crazy love triangle." The story follows four estranged friends who are brought back together when a bestselling novel reveals their past. As they confront old betrayals and lingering emotions, they struggle to navigate their unresolved conflicts and rekindled relationships.

The trailer hints at the unfolding drama, suggesting that the confusion is just beginning and inviting viewers to experience the madness. The caption of the trailer reads, "The confusion begins now! Watch the trailer and step into the madness!"

Cast and crew of Sammelanam

The cast of Sammelanam features Priya Vadlamani, Ganaaditya, Vinay Abhishek, Srikanth Gurram, Nuthakki Bindhu Bhargavi, Jeevanpriya Reddy, and Shivanth Yachamaneni in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Tharun Mahadev and produced by Sunayani B and Saketh J, with Sharath V serving as the executive producer. Vanamali has penned the lyrics, while Soujanya Bhagavatula lends her voice to the songs. Shri Mitra Audiography handled the sound mixing, and Sravan G Kumar took charge of cinematography and editing.

Advertisement

The original score is composed by Saravana Vasudev, with Yashwanth Nag creating the songs. Harish Koonapuri is the art director, while Thirupati K and Kapish Akula serve as co-directors and associate directors, respectively.

Are you excited to watch Sammelanam on ETV Win? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.